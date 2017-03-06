Israeli Colonists Seriously Injure A Palestinian Man In West Bank

11:36 AM

Palestinian medical sources have reported that a young man was seriously injured, earlier Friday, after Israeli colonists hurled stone at his car, while driving on the main Nablus-Ramallah road, in the occupied West Bank.

The sources said the young man, Mahmoud Mohammad Jararâ€™a, 26, from â€˜Aseera ash-Shemaleyya town, near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, suffered skull fractures, in addition to various cuts and bruises.

The Palestinian was rushed to the Istishari Hospital, in Ramallah, and his wounds were described as serious.

Eyewitnesses said the colonists came from the illegal Shilo colony, which was built on Palestinian lands, southeast of Nablus and northeast of Ramallah.

The illegally confiscated lands are owned by Palestinians from the villages and towns of Qaryout, al-Mohgheer, Khirbit Abu Falah and Turmus Ayya.

On Friday at dawn, a large military force invaded Beit Fajjar town, south of Bethlehem, and violently searched several homes, causing damage.

The soldiers also detained a young man, identified as Mashoor Shaher Deeriyya, and interrogated him in one of their jeeps for several hours before releasing him.