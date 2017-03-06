Israeli forces invade Khan Younis, fire shells

12:39 PM

Local sources reported that Israeli tanks fired shells Tuesday morning toward Palestinian farmland and grazing pastures for animals east of Qarara, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The shells reportedly were fired from the Kosovim military base located southeast of Khan Younis. Israeli forces also entered the area with armored vehicles, according to local sources, and fired a number of rounds. Palestinians in Gaza are living through record summer heat with only 3 hours of electricity a day or less, and 8 hours of water every three days.

Numerous Palestinians in Gaza have suffered heat exhaustion, and the sewage plant has been unable to filter waste for the last two months.