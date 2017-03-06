This Week in Palestine Week 41 2017

Israeli Soldiers Abduct A Palestinian From Hebron

12:34 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, Friday, a young Palestinian man, from Beit Ummar town, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and threatened to confiscate mosque speakers, south of Hebron.

The soldiers installed a sudden military roadblock, near the central West Bank city of Ramallah, stopped and searched dozens of cars, and abducted a young man, identified as Ala Mahmoud Sleibi, 26, from Beit Ummar.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron, and handed the sheikh of al-Litwani mosque, an order to stop using the mosqueâ€™s speakers when calling for prayers, and threatened to invade the holy site and confiscated the speakers.