Israeli Soldiers Abduct A Palestinian In Hebron

Israeli soldiers invaded, earlier Thursday, Doura city, south of Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, and abducted a young Palestinian man. The soldiers also installed many roadblocks, and closed several areas, in the Hebron governorate.

The Hebron office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said the soldiers conducted extensive searches of homes, in several neighborhoods in the city, and abducted Ghaleb Mohammad Hamdan, 20.

The soldiers also installed many roadblocks on roads, in the southern and northwestern parts of Hebron, and completely closed many main roads leading to various villages and towns, especially in the eastern part of Hebron, in addition to the Shuhada and Zawiya streets, and around the Ibrahimi Mosque, in Hebron city.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Kharsa village, south of Hebron, and occupied the rooftop of a Palestinian home before raising an Israeli flag.

The home is located near a road that links a military base with Nahal Nagahot colony, illegally built on Palestinian lands, in Doura town, south of Hebron.

Also at dawn, the soldiers abducted three young Palestinian men , after invading and violently searching their homes, in Beit Jala city, and the Saff Street area, in the West Bank governorate of Bethlehem.