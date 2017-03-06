Israeli Soldiers Abduct A Palestinian In Hebron

6:27 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Wednesday evening, a Palestinian man near Yatta town, south of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and invaded two workshops.

Rateb Jabour, the coordinator of the Popular Committee in Southern West Bank, said the soldiers abducted Bader Abdullah Edâ€™eis, 49, after invading his home and violently searching it.

Abdullah is the father or Morad Edâ€™eis, 16, who was killed by the army in January of 2016, after the army claimed he was behind the killing of a settler woman, in Otneil colony, south Hebron.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded two blacksmith workshops; one of them is owned by Enad Abu Taha, and searched them.

The soldiers were still heavily deployed in various areas of the town at the time of this report.