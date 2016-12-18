This Week in Palestine Week 03 2017

Israeli Soldiers Abduct A Retired Palestinian Lieutenant Near Hebron

11:45 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, Friday, Surif town, northwest of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and detained a retired Palestinian Lieutenant, after breaking into his home and searching it.

The WAFA Palestinian News Agency has reported that the soldiers detained Lieutenant Hatem Hasan Eghneimat, while violently searching his home, and confiscated his personal weapon.

WAFA added that the soldiers cuffed and blindfolded Eghneimat, and took him to the Etzion detention and interrogation center, where he remained held for several hours before being released.