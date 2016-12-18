Israeli soldiers invaded, on Tuesday at dawn, several districts in the occupied West Bank, searched many homes and abducted eighteen Palestinians.

Dozens of soldiers invaded several areas, in the northern West Bank district of Jenin, violently searched homes and abducted four Palestinians, identified Nazeeh Abu ‘Oun, from Jaba’ town, Luay Assaf Zakarna, Amin Zakarna and Ezzeddin Zakarna, from Qabatia town, south of Jenin.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded and ransacked homes in the central West Bank district of Ramallah, and abducted three Palestinians, identified as Bilal Abdul-Rahim Hamed, and Jaber Mohammad Hamed, from Silwad town, east of Ramallah, and Mohammad Nabil Abdo, from Kufur Ni’ma town, northwest of Ramallah.

The soldiers also invaded the al-‘Arroub refugee camp, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and abducted Mohammad Habib Roshdi, 19, while Islam Mohammad Shalalda, 23, was abducted from his home in Sa’ir town, north of Hebron.

Two Palestinians, identified as Hamdi Suleiman Fazza’ and Abdullah Hasan Khatib, were taken from their homes in Hizma town, north of Jerusalem.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded many neighborhoods in Hebron city, and installed roadblocks on the main entrances of Sa’ir and Halhoul towns, Hebron’s northern and southern roads, before stopping and searching many cars, while inspecting the ID cards of many Palestinians, and interrogated some of them.

In statement, the Israeli army confirmed the abduction of 18 Palestinians, in several parts of the West Bank, including communities in Jenin, Ramallah, Bethlehem and Hebron.

The invasions were focused in Jaba’ and Qabatia, in Jenin district, Kobar, Silwad and Kufur Ni’ma, in Ramallah, ar-Ram town, north of Jerusalem, Husan in Bethlehem, al-‘Arroub and Sa’ir town, in Hebron.