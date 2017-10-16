Israeli Soldiers Abduct Eleven Palestinians In Nablus And Jenin

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Thursday at dawn, eleven Palestinians from their homes in several parts of the northern West Bank governorates of Nablus and Jenin, and invaded Azzoun town, east of Qalqilia, also in northern West Bank.

The Nablus office of the PPS said dozens of soldiers invaded the Dahia area, in the city, and abducted a young man, identified as Waleed Luay al-Ashqar.

It added that the soldiers also invaded Burqa town, north of Nablus, and abducted a young man, identified as Mohammad Saâ€™id Hijja.

Another Palestinian, identified as Mousa Dweikat, was abducted from his home in Balata town, east of Nablus.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Kafr Qalil village, east of Nablus, and abducted Baraâ€™ Nawwaf al-â€˜Amer, while Mohammad Abdul-Latif Ramadan, was taken prisoner from his home in Tal village, southwest of Nablus.

In Jenin governorate, the soldiers stormed and ransacked many homes in Sielet al-Thaher town, and Jenin refugee camp, and abducted six Palestinians.

The Jenin office of the PPS said the soldiers abducted Mahmoud Ismail Hantouli, and his brother Taleb, in addition to Wael Abu Diak, from Sielet ath-Thaher, while Mahmoud Hani Abu Zagha, his brother, Abed, and Mojahed Ahmad Abu al-Ezz, 22, were taken prisoner from their homes in Jenin refugee camp.

In related news, several Israeli army jeeps invaded Azzoun town, east of Qalqilia, and broke into the home of Shaker Radwan, before violently searching and ransacking it, and informed him that they are looking for his son, Mohammad.