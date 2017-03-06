Israeli Soldiers Abduct Five Palestinians In Jerusalem

12:35 PM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, the al-â€˜Eesawiyya town, at-Tour village, and Shuâ€™fat refugee camp, in occupied East Jerusalem, searched and ransacked homes, and abducted five young Palestinian men.

Mohammad Abu al-Hummus, a member of the Follow-Up Committee in al-â€˜Eesawiyya, said dozens of soldiers and security officers invaded homes and searched them.

The soldiers also invaded Shuâ€™fat refugee camp, clashed with dozens of youngsters, for several hours, and abducted Mohammad Abu Taleb, after breaking into his home and searching it.

The soldiers also fired many gas bombs at homes and stores, causing several Palestinians to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

In addition, the soldiers invaded homes in the at-Tour village, and abducted four Palestinians, identified as Abdullah Abu Ghannam, Emad Abu Ghannam, Kamal al-â€˜Alami and his brother Tareq.

Also at dawn, the soldiers abducted seven Palestinians in Hebron and Qalqilia governorates, searched many homes and confiscated a large amount of cash from one home, in addition to shutting down a blacksmithâ€™s workshop, and confiscating lathe machines and equipment.