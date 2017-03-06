Israeli Soldiers Abduct Five Palestinians In Jerusalem

10:00 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Sunday evening and Monday at dawn, at least five Palestinians, including a child, in several parts of occupied East Jerusalem, and summoned another Palestinian for interrogation.

The Wadi Hilweh Information Center in Silwan (Silwanic) has reported that dozens of soldiers invaded and searched homes in Silwan, on Monday at dawn, and abducted Zidani Awad ‘Ashou, 20, his brother Mohammad, 18, and Yousef Daoud al-Abbassi.

The soldiers also abducted a young man, identified as Odai Natsha, from his home in Abu Dis town, southeast of Jerusalem, and summoned journalist Daoud ‘Affana for interrogation.

On Sunday evening, the soldiers abducted a girl, 14-years of age, from ‘Anata town, northeast of Jerusalem, reportedly for “intending to carry out an attack against them.”

In related news, the soldiers invaded Deheishe refugee camp, south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, injured several Palestinians during ensuing clashes, and shut down a local stationary store.