Israeli Soldiers Abduct Four Palestinians In Jenin And Bethlehem

1:03 PM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Friday at dawn, several Palestinian communities in Jenin and Bethlehem governorates, in the occupied West Bank, searched many homes, and a coffeeshop, and abducted four Palestinians, in addition to wounding many others.

Many army jeeps invaded Qabatia town, southwest of Jenin, in northern West Bank, before breaking into homes and violently searching them, especially in Saâ€™adiyya and Kamil neighborhoods, in addition to a local graveyard.

Media sources said the invasion into Qabatia was the largest since more than a year, especially due to the large number of soldiers, and the filed interrogation of many Palestinians, while ransacking their homes.

The soldiers abducted two Palestinians, identified as Saâ€™ad Mohammad Abu ar-Rob, and Abdul-Karim Abu ar-Rob, who was released a few hours after he was taken prisoner.

The army also fired many rubber-coated bullets and gas bombs at local youngsters, who hurled stones at the invading military jeeps; several Palestinians suffered the effects of teargas inhalation.

In addition, the soldiers invaded the Saff Street, in the center of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, and abducted Shadi Mohammad al-Hreimi, 29, after ransacking his home.

Another Palestinian, identified as Walid Jadallah, 40, from the northern West Bank city of Nablus, was also abducted after the soldiers broke into a coffeeshop he owns in the Cinema Area, in the center of Bethlehem city.