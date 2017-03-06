Israeli Soldiers Abduct Fourteen Palestinians, Injure Eleven, In Jerusalem

11:21 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, overnight until early morning hours, several Palestinian neighborhoods and suburbs in occupied East Jerusalem, violently searched many homes and abducted fourteen Palestinians. The army also injured at least eleven Palestinians in Abu Dis town, southeast of Jerusalem.

Many soldiers invaded Bab Hotta neighborhood, in the Old City, and abducted a young man, identified as Amin Dweik, who was preparing for his wedding, planned for this coming Friday.

The soldiers also abducted Nasser Johar, from his work in al-â€™Eezariyya town, southeast of Jerusalem.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted a child, identified as Laith Zaâ€™atra, in addition to Jamal Eshqeirat, Jawad Ahmad Eshqeirat, Abboud Abu Sneina and Rami Bader Halabiyya.

In addition, the soldiers abducted Ali Zaghal, from his home in Silwan town, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque, in addition to Abed Najeeb and Yousef Taha, from al-Wad Street area, in the Old City.

Late on Wednesday at night, undercover soldiers infiltrated into Abu Dis town, and abducted Rami ad-Deek, Raâ€™ad al-â€™Aâ€™raj and Diaâ€™ Ibrahim, all in their twenties.

On Wednesday evening, the soldiers invaded Abu Dis, and clashed with many Palestinians who hurled stones at them, while the army fired rubber-coated steel bullets and gas bombs.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PPS) said its medics provided treatment to ten Palestinians who suffered the severe effects of teargas inhalation, and one who suffered various cuts and burns.