Israeli Soldiers Abduct Seven Palestinians In Bethlehem, Hebron And Jenin

10:13 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Thursday at dawn, many homes in the West Bank governorates of Bethlehem, Hebron and Jenin, violently searched them, and abducted at least seven Palestinians, the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported.

The Bethlehem office of the PPS said the soldiers invaded and searched several homes in Teqouaâ€™ town, east of the city, and abducted Ismael Mousa Jibreel, 45.

It added that the soldiers also searched homes in â€˜Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, and abducted Yazan Hamza al-Kurdi, 15, and Ali Mohammad Jawareesh, 17.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Beit ‘Awwa town, southwest of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, searched homes and abducted Jalal Naji Sweity, 33.

The army also invaded Beit Ummar town, including Khallet al-â€˜Ein and Safa areas, north of Hebron, and ransacked the homes of Ayman Nawwaf Sabarna, Ahmad â€˜Aadi, and Raed Ahmad â€˜Aadi, and many other homes.

The soldiers used military dogs during the searches, causing anxiety attacks among many Palestinians, especially the children, in addition to causing property damage.

In addition, the soldiers abducted three former Palestinian prisoners, after invading and searching their homes in Jenin refugee camp and Jilqamous village, in the northern West Bank governorate of Jenin.

The abducted Palestinians have been identified as Ibrahim Abu Khalifa, from Jenin refugee camp, in addition to Abdul-Basset Abdul-Latif al-Hajj and Abdul-Rahman Sami al-Hajj, from Jilqamous village, east of Jenin.