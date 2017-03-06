Israeli Soldiers Abduct Seven Palestinians In Nablus, One In Jerusalem

10:08 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Wednesday at dawn, seven Palestinians, including a legislator, in the northern West Bank governorate of Nablus, and one in Shu’fat refugee camp, in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Nablus office of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said several army vehicles invaded ‘Aseera ash-Shemaliyya town, northwest of the city, searched and ransacked homes and abducted five Palestinians.

The PPS identified the abducted Palestinians as legislator Hosni al-Burini, in addition to Monadel Thieb Sa’ada, Adham Shouli, Eyad Shouli and Dirar Hamadna.

It added that the soldiers also invaded Tallouza town, and abducted Mohammad Zohdi Darawsha, 39, and Riyad Yousef Salahat.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Shu’fat refugee camp, in occupied East Jerusalem, searched homes and abducted a young man, identified as Bassel ad-Dibis.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted three Palestinians in Rafah, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, and Ramallah, in central West Bank.

In related news, the soldiers invaded Bethlehem city and nearby communities, searched many homes and abducted three Palestinians, including a teenager.