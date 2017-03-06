Israeli Soldiers Abduct Seventeen Palestinians In Jerusalem

7:32 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, overnight and at dawn Sunday, at least seventeen Palestinians in different parts of occupied East Jerusalem, in the West Bank, during extensive and violent searches of homes and property.

The Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported that the invasions and abductions were largely concentrated in the Old City, and its surrounding areas, and added that the soldiers interrogated many Palestinians, while ransacking their homes.

The PPS identified the abducted Palestinians as Yousef Abu Shousha, Mohammad Abu Farha, Khaled Melhes, Mohammad Ashour, Ahmad Joulani, Ahmad Shaweesh, Mahmoud Shaweesh, Yousef Shaweesh, Odai Sonnoqrot, Ahmad Rokn, Ahmad Hashlamoun, Mohammad Sandouqa, Mohammad Shawqi Sandouqa, Jihad Qous, Thaâ€™er Zghayyar, Ibrahim Natsha,and Mohammad Rokn.

In addition, the soldiers summoned Rami Fakhouri and Mohammad Diqdaq for interrogation, at a military and security center, in the occupied city.

In related news, the Israeli army declared Jerusalem as a closed zone to all Palestinians, starting from today until March 17th, the end of the Jewish Pesach feast.

Meanwhile, many fanatic groups in Israel started calling and planning for extensive invasions, and provocative tours into the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its courtyards, along with several invasions in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem.