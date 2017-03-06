Israeli Soldiers Abduct Ten Palestinians In The West Bank

11:45 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Monday at dawn, many homes in several parts of the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, searched the properties and abducted ten Palestinians, including one child.

In Jerusalem, the soldiers invaded homes in Ein al-Louza neighborhood, in Silwan town, and searched them before abducting two Palestinians, identified as Emadeddin Khalil al-â€˜Abbassi, 30, and Mohammad Yousef Abu Tayeh, 21.

The soldiers took the two Palestinians to detention and interrogation centers in Jerusalem, and later released Abu Tayeh.

The Bethlehem office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported that many soldiers invaded â€˜Adia refugee camp, north of Bethlehem city, searched and ransacked homes, and abducted Adam Mohammad Darweesh, 15, and Maâ€™moun Bdeir, 22.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded a school in Batteer town, west of Bethlehem, smashed many doors before searching several rooms and confiscated surveillance equipment and tapes.

Also, several army vehicles also invaded â€˜Arraba town, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, searched homes, abducted Abdul-Jabbar Jihad Abu Salah, 19, and confiscated a computer belonging to his brother.

It is worth mentioning that the Israeli army said the Palestinian, who was taken prisoner in â€˜Arraba, is a member of Hamas movement, and added that the soldiers also arrested another Palestinian in Beâ€™er al-Basha village, south of Jenin.

The soldiers also abducted one Palestinian, identified as Wisam Waleed Ghawadra, in Deir Abu Mashal village, in addition to Mohammad Majed Khalaf and Ali Ahmad Makhlouf, from the al-Jalazoun refugee camp, and Nimir Ali Hamed, from Silwad town, in Ramallah governorate.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted one Palestinian in Surif town, west of the southern West Bank city of Hebron.