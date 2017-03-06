Israeli soldiers abducted, on Thursday at dawn, three young Palestinian men, after invading and violently searching their homes, in Beit Jala city, and the Saff Street area, in the West Bank governorate of Bethlehem.

Several army jeeps invaded Beit Jala city, northwest of Bethlehem, before storming and searching homes, and abducted a young man, identified as Steve Monther Matar, 21.

The soldiers also invaded homes in the Saff Street, in the center of Bethlehem city, and other parts of the city, searched homes and abducted two Palestinians, identified as Ibrahim Hani Hassan, 27, and Anas Ismael Obeyyat, 25.