Israeli Soldiers Abduct Three Palestinians In Hebron And Jerusalem

9:07 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Tuesday evening, two young Palestinian men in Hebron and one in Jerusalem, in the occupied West Bank.

The Hebron office of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS), in the southern part of the West Bank, said the soldiers abducted Yousef Sa’id Halayqa, from ar-Reehiyya village south of Hebron, after stopping him at a military roadblock near the nearby al-Fawwar refugee camp.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted a young man near the Light-Rail Station, in Bab al-‘Amoud, in occupied Jerusalem, after assaulting and wounding him.

The young man, who remained unidentified at the time of this report, was moved to an interrogation center in the city.