Israeli Soldiers Abduct Three Siblings Near Jenin

10:16 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Thursday at dawn, the village of Marka, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and abducted three siblings from their home.

The Jenin office of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said the soldiers abducted ‘Ala, Hamza and Yousef Hasan Abu Jalboush, after invading their home and ransacking it, causing excessive damage.

Also at dawn, the soldiers invaded Ya’bad town, west of Jenin, and abducted a young man.