Israeli Soldiers Abduct Three Young Men, Shoot Three Others, In Qalandia

12:31 AM

A group of undercover Israeli soldiers invaded, on Monday at night, Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem, abducted three young Palestinian men, while regular soldiers injured three others with rubber-coated steel bullets.

Media sources in the refugee camp said the undercover officers infiltrated into it while driving cars with civilian plates, abducted the three young men, and withdrew towards nearby Qalandia terminal.

Regular army units were heavily deployed at the main entrance of the camp to secure the withdrawal of the undercover officers by clashing with youngsters, and fired many rubber-coated steel bullets at them.

Medical sources said three young men were shot with rubber-coated steel bullets; one in the head, and two others in their lower limbs.