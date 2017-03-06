Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinians In Qalqilia And Jenin

11:20 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Monday at dawn, the village of Sneeria, east of the northern West Bank city of Bethlehem, and abducted a young man. The soldiers also abducted one Palestinian at a military roadblock near Jenin.

Media sources said several army vehicles invaded many neighborhoods before breaking into dozens of homes and violently searching them, causing excessive damage.

The sources added that the soldiers abducted Mohammad Amin Sheikh, 18, and took him to Etzion military base and security center, north of Bethlehem.

In Jenin, also in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted a young man, identified as Adam Sharqawi, after stopping him at a military roadblock, installed by the army at the main entrance of Zababda town, south of Jenin.

The Palestinian was heading back home in Zababda, when the soldiers stopped and searched many cars, and interrogated the Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

Also at dawn, the soldiers invaded the West Bank governorate of Bethlehem, broke into and searched homes, and abducted seven Palestinians, including a father and two of his sons.