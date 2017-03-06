Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinians, Injured Several Others, In Bethlehem

11:02 AM

Dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded, earlier Sunday, the Deheishe refugee camp, and al-Khader town, in the West Bank governorate of Bethlehem, abducted two Palestinians, and injured several others during ensuing clashes.

The soldiers invaded Deheishe refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, stormed and ransacked many homes, before abducting a young man, identified as Mohammad Ibrahim al-Oleymi, 24.

Many youngsters hurled stones at the invading military jeeps, while the soldiers fired many gas bombs, causing several Palestinians to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

The army also invaded the al-Khader town, searched homes and abducted Bilal Mohammad Issa, 23.