Israeli Soldiers Assaults Detainees In Ramon

3:44 AM

Israeli special forces attacked, on Thursday at night, many detainees in the Ramon detention center, and conducted extensive searches of their rooms.

The detainees said the undercover officers forced them out in the cold, and conducted extensive searches of their room, and that the soldiers also assaulted many of them and forced them in solitary confinement.

The Israeli army said it located a few mobile phones that were smuggled to the detainees.

The detainees voiced an urgent appeal to local and international legal and human rights groups to intervene, especially due to the escalating violations against them and the very bad living conditions they face.