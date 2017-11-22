Updated: “Israeli Soldiers Demolish Two Palestinian Homes In Jerusalem”

10:04 AM

Israeli soldiers demolished, on Wednesday morning, two Palestinian homes in Shu’fat neighborhood, and al-Isawiya town, in occupied East Jerusalem.

Media sources in Shu’fat, said the soldiers invaded the neighborhood, and demolished a homes, owned by Mohammad Kamal Abu Khdier.

The army claims that the home was built without a permit from the city council.

The soldiers surrounded the neighborhood before invading it, and demolished the property.

Furthermore, the soldiers, and personnel of the Jerusalem City Council, invaded the al-Isawiya town, and demolished a home, owned by Sharif Moheisin, allegedly for being built without a permit.

Media sources said dozens of soldiers surrounded and isolated the town, before invading it, and demolished the property.

Two days ago, the Palestinians in al-Isawiya held a procession at the main entrance of the town, protesting escalating Israeli demolition of their homes, amidst extensive approval and construction of illegal Israeli colonialist units.

First Published