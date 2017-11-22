Furthermore, the soldiers, and personnel of the Jerusalem City Council, invaded the al-Isawiya town, and demolished a home, owned by Sharif Moheisin, allegedly for being built without a permit.
Media sources said dozens of soldiers surrounded and isolated the town, before invading it, and demolished the property.
Two days ago, the Palestinians in al-Isawiya held a procession at the main entrance of the town, protesting escalating Israeli demolition of their homes, amidst extensive approval and construction of illegal Israeli colonialist units.
First Published on: Nov 22, 2017 @ 09:40