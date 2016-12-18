Israeli Soldiers Detain Fifteen Palestinians, Cause Damage To Homes, In Azzoun

January 27, 2017 5:47 PM IMEMC News Israeli attacks, News Report, Qalqilia, West Bank 0
27 Jan
5:47 PM

Several Israeli military vehicles invaded, on Friday at dawn, the town of Azzoun, east of the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia, detained fifteen Palestinians, and caused damage to homes while violently searching them.

Media sources in Qalqilia said the soldiers surrounded the town, during early dawn hours, before invading it and breaking into dozens of homes.

The soldiers initiated violent searches of the invaded homes, and destroyed the floors of some of them.

The army detained at least fifteen young Palestinian men, and interrogated them while inspecting their ID cards.

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

« »

IMEMC News

Related Articles

Dozens Participate In The Weekly Protest In Niâ€™lin

Israeli Soldiers Detain Fifteen Palestinians, Cause Damage To Homes, In Azzoun

Kufur Qaddoum Protesters Demand International Protection

PCHR Weekly Report: One Palestinian civilian killed, 5 wounded by Israeli forces this week