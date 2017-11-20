Israeli Soldiers Injure A Teen In Northern Gaza

11:33 PM

Israeli soldiers shot and injured, Friday, a Palestinian teenage boy, east of Jabalia town, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip,

Dr. Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, said the teen, 16 years of age, was shot with a live round in his leg, and was moved to the Indonesian Hospital, in a moderate condition.

The incident took place after Israeli soldiers, stationed across the border fence, opened fire at Palestinian protesters marching on their land, near the border fence.

Following the attack, many youngsters hurled stones at the military jeeps, behind the fence, and the soldiers fired additional rounds, gas bombs and concussion grenades.