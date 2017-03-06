Israeli Soldiers Injure One Palestinian, Abduct Another, In Qalandia

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Friday at dawn, Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem, searched homes and clashed with local youngsters, before shooting one and abducting another.

Local sources said the soldiers abducted a young man, identified as Abed Ayed Sho’ani, and took him to an unknown destination.

Medical sources in Ramallah said the soldiers also shot and injured one Palestinian, with a Toto expanding bullet in his leg.

The added that the young man suffered a moderate injury, and was moved to Palestinian Medical Complex in Ramallah.

It is worth mentioning that the soldiers fired many live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets and gas bombs, during the invasion.

In related news, the soldiers invaded Umm ash-Sharayet area, and Al-Amin Junction, south of the nearby city of al-Biereh, and fired concussion grenades, gas bombs and rubber-coated steel bullets.