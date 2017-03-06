Israeli Soldiers Injure Several Palestinians In Bethlehem

9:35 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Monday at dawn, Deheishe refugee camp, south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, injured several Palestinians during ensuing clashes, and shut down a local stationary store.

Media sources said dozens of soldiers invaded the refugee camp, and fired many gas bombs at the locals, an issue that led to clashes.

The sources added that many Palestinians suffered the effects of teargas inhalation, while a young man, identified as Ismael Sami al-Ja’fari, was moved to a hospital in Bethlehem, after the soldiers invaded his home and assaulted him.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded a local stationary store, owned by Jamal Ibrahim Farraj, and shut it down until October 17, 2017, without providing an explanation or a warrant.

On Sunday at night, the soldiers opened fire at a Palestinian car, near Road #60, close to the northern entrance of Yatta town, south of the southern West Bank city of Hebron.

The car drove away without any reported injuries, and the reasons for opening fire at it remain unknown.