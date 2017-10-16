Israeli Soldiers Release Two Teens After Holding Them For Several Hours

3:28 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Friday afternoon, Palestinian agricultural lands, near the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and detained two teenagers for several hours.

Media sources in Jenin said the soldiers invaded Palestinian lands in Zabbouba village, and abducted Suleiman Jamal Jaradat, 16, and Ahmad Hamdan Sharâ€™a, 16; both from Sielet al-Harithiyya town, west of Jenin.

The sources added that the soldiers cuffed and blindfolded the two teenagers, and took them to Salem nearby military base.

The two were interrogated for several hours, before the army released them, and handed them to the Palestinian District Coordination Office.