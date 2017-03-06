Lands Leveled by Soldiers for Road near Tulkarem

Heavy Israeli machinery, on Tuesday, leveled lands located near the Israeli Jabara military checkpoint, to the south of Tulkarem, and proceeded to pave a new road, according to witnesses.

Israeli bulldozers leveled land along a road connecting the checkpoint with Tulkarem-Qalqilia road, and surfaced it with crushed gravel.

Forces reportedly dumped dirt waste gravel in a nearby agricultural land belonging to a local resident. The land is planted with olive trees, according to WAFA correspondence.

Land owners and others living adjacent to the checkpoint expressed concern over the possible confiscation of their land for the benefit of Israeli settlement expansion.

