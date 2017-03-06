Many Suffer The Effects Of Teargas Inhalation In Niâ€™lin

Israeli soldiers invaded, Friday, the village of Niâ€™lin, west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, and assaulted the weekly nonviolent protest against the Annexation Wall and colonies, causing many to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

Media sources in Ramallah said several army jeeps invaded the village, and attacked the protesters, in an attempt to prevent them from reaching the Wall and their isolated orchards.

The sources added that the army fired many gas bombs at the protesters, and homes, causing many to suffer the severe effects of teargas inhalation.