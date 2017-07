Mennonites Latest US Church to Dump Israel-linked Investments

12:53 AM

Members of the Mennonite Church USA voted overwhelmingly in support of a resolution condemning Israel’s violations of Palestinian rights. (Mennonite Palestine-Israel Network)

Members of the Mennonite Church USA voted overwhelmingly to condemn Israel’s military occupation and to support divestment from companies that profit from violations of Palestinian rights.

The resolution was approved by 98 percent of delegates at the church’s convention in Florida on Thursday.

The Christian denomination has about 95,000 members in 875 congregations across the United States.

Everence, the denomination’s asset manager, will be directed to screen its investment and dump holdings in companies that profit from Israel’s occupation.

The Mennonites pointed to precedents when the church barred investing in companies that profit from military production and the alcohol industry.

Continue reading at the Electronic Intifada.

Search IMEMC: “Electronic Intifada”