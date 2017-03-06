Mennonites Latest US Church to Dump Israel-linked Investments

Members of the Mennonite Church USA voted overwhelmingly in support of a resolution condemning Israelâ€™s violations of Palestinian rights. (Mennonite Palestine-Israel Network)

Members of theÂ Mennonite Church USAÂ voted overwhelmingly to condemn Israelâ€™s military occupation and to support divestment from companies that profit from violations of Palestinian rights.

TheÂ resolutionÂ wasÂ approvedÂ by 98 percent of delegates at the churchâ€™s convention in Florida on Thursday.

The Christian denomination has about 95,000 members in 875 congregations across the United States.

Everence, the denominationâ€™s asset manager, will be directed to screen its investment and dump holdings in companies that profit from Israelâ€™s occupation.

The Mennonites pointed to precedents when the church barred investing in companies that profit from military production and the alcohol industry.

