Navy Fires on Homes and Fishermen in Gaza

6:55 PM

The Israeli navy, Sunday morning, fired at Palestinian fishermen in their boats, as they were sailing off al-Sudaniya shore, north of the Gaza Strip, local sources said.

According to WAFA correspondence, the attack caused damage to the boats, but no casualties were reported among the fishermen, who fled the sea in fear of arrest or harm.

Despite the signed agreements with Israel, which allow fishermen to sail as far as 12 nautical miles, Israeli navy targets Gaza’s fishermen on daily basis, and doesn’t allow them to go further than three nautical miles, which is not enough as fish is not dense.

PNN further reports that, according to local sources in Gaza, Israeli naval boats fired both shells and heavy machine-gun fire at the boats.

At least one fishing boat was damaged.

Israeli forces, on Sunday, also detained a young man near the border fence to the north of Beit Lahia town, in the northern Gaza Strip. He was taken to an unknown destination.

Soldiers also opened heavy machine gun fire towards farmers’ lands and residential homes in the area. No injuries were reported.