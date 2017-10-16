Olive Pickers Attacked by Settlers near Hebron

7:16 AM

Israeli settlers attacked, on Friday, Palestinian olive pickers in the Masafer Yatta area, to the south of Hebron, occupied West Bank, said a local activist.

Anti-settlement activist, Rateb al-Jabour, told WAFA that settlers from the settlement of Maâ€™on, built illegally on Yatta town land, physically attacked farmers harvesting their olives in Masafer Yatta area, causing them, including a woman, cuts and bruises throughout their bodies.

Settlers regularly attack Palestinian farmers during the annual olive harvest season, and either steal their crops or prevent them from reaching their lands, in addition to destroying or cutting down olive trees.

Solidarity groups usually accompany farmers as they harvest in land near the settlements, to shield them from settler attacks.

The olive harvest season is considered the most important for thousands of Palestinian families in the Israeli-occupied territories, due to its contribution to the familiesâ€™ income bracket.

(image: Wikipedia)