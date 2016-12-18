This Week in Palestine Week 03 2017

Palestine Today 01 19 2017

Welcome to Palestine Today, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, www.imemc.org, for Thursday, January, 19, 2017.

Israeli troops adducts more than a dozen civilians during West Bank invasions, meanwhile the navy attack Gaza fishermen. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers abducted, overnight and at dawn Thursday, seventeen Palestinians, during massive invasions and searches of homes in different parts of the occupied West Bank.

The PPS office in Qalqilia, in the northern part of the West Bank, said the soldiers abducted six Palestinians, in various parts of the district.

In Nablus, in the northern part of the West Bank, the soldiers searched a few homes and abducted two civilians. Three more civilians were abducted by Israeli troops from Tulkarem, also in the northern part of the West Bank.

In Ramallah, in central West Bank, the soldiers abducted two men after searching their homes. Two more civilians were abducted by the Israeli army from Hebron, in the southern part of the West Bank. In occupied Jerusalem, the soldiers also searched homes and abducted two civilians.

Elsewhere, Israeli navy opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats north of Gaza city shoreline on Thursday.

The fishermen were sailing only three nautical miles offshore when the Israeli navy attacked them and forced them back to shore. No injuries were reported.

Palestinians are allowed to fish with in 20 nautical miles offshore according to past signed agreements with Israel, however the Israeli army unmilitary shortened the Palestinian fishing zone to six nautical miles. Regardless the Israeli navy continue to attack fishermen inside Palestinian territorial waters.

In other news, the legal center for Arab minority rights in Israel, Adalah, demanded an investigation to be held in the killing of Beduin teacher on Wednesday by Israeli police at the Negev village of Um al-Hiran.

Yacoub Abu al-Qee’an, 47, was killed when Israeli police opened fire at his car after officers claimed he tried to ram them with his car killing one police officer.

Adalah said in its press statement that eyewitnesses and video released by the Israeli police show that al-Qee’an lost control of his car after troops opened fire at it. The legal center also added that the fact that Israeli police refused to allow ambulance teams to provide al-Qee’an with medical help for three hours raise suspension of troops committing a violation against the law.

On Wednesday Israeli troops and police officer raided Um al-Hiran village to demolish homes making way for a new Israeli settlement. During the invasion troops attacked residents and their supporters with live rounds and tear gas inuring many of them including Arab members of the Keenest.

And that's all for today from the IMEMC News; this was the Thursday, January, 19, 2017, news round-up from the Occupied Palestinian Territories.