Palestine Today 09 25 2017

Monday, September, 25, 2017.

Troops invade West Bank communities injuring one man and aducting others as settlers destry farmlands.

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Monday at dawn, Deheishe refugee camp, south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, injured several Palestinians during ensuing clashes, and shut down a local stationary store. Media sources said dozens of soldiers invaded the refugee camp, and fired many gas bombs at the locals, an issue that led to clashes.

The sources added that many Palestinians suffered the effects of teargas inhalation, while a young man, identified as Ismael Sami al-Jaâ€™fari, was moved to a hospital in Bethlehem, after the soldiers invaded his home and assaulted him. Furthermore, the soldiers invaded a local stationary store, owned by Jamal Ibrahim Farraj, and shut it down until October 17, 2017, without providing an explanation or a warrant.

On Sunday at night, the soldiers opened fire at a Palestinian car, near Road #60, close to the northern entrance of Yatta town, south of the southern West Bank city of Hebron. The car drove away without any reported injuries, and the reasons for opening fire at it remain unknown.

Elsewhere, The Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers abducted, overnight and on Monday at dawn, seventeen Palestinians in different parts of the occupied West Bank, during extensive and violent military searches of homes. Home searches and detentions were reported in the northern West Bank cities of Qalqilia, Nablus and Jenin in addition to Bethlehem and Hebron in southern West Bank and Jerusalem.

Moreover, Several extremist Israeli colonists pumped, on Monday evening, sewage water into Palestinian agricultural lands in the al-Khader town, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Ahmad Salah, the coordinator of the Popular Committee against the Annexation Wall and Colonies in al-Khader, said the colonists, from Efrat illegal colony which was built on illegally confiscated Palestinian lands, flooded the farmlands in Wad al-Byar area with sewage water, destroying a large area planted with grapevines. He added that this serious assault was not the first of its kind, and expressed concerns regarding the spread of diseases besides the destruction of plants and trees.

And thatâ€™s all for today from the IMEMC News; this was the Monday, September, 25, 2017, news round-up from the Occupied Palestinian Territories. From more news and updates, please visit our website at www.imemc.org todayâ€™s report has been brought to you by George Rishmawi and me Ghassan Bannoura.