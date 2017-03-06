Palestine Today 10 02 2017

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Monday evening, Shuâ€™fat refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem in the West Bank, leading to clashes before the army shot at least three Palestinians, including a child, and caused scores to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said one child, only eleven years of age, was shot with a rubber-coated steel bullet in the forehead, and was moved to Hadassah Israeli medical center. It added that a Palestinian man, 60, was shot with rubber-coated steel bullets in the face and ear, and another Palestinian was shot in his leg.

The soldiers also fired dozens of gas bombs into the refugee camp, causing scores of residents to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation. The clashes started in the refugee camp after dozens of soldiers invaded it through its main entrance, and deployed in its alleys.

On Monday at dawn, Israeli soldiers abducted four Palestinians, including one journalist, in the West Bank governorates of Hebron and Jenin, during extensive military invasions and violent searches of homes.

Moreover, The Israeli occupation authorities have decided to impose a tight siege on the entire West Bank for eleven days while it celebrates Sukkot Jewish holiday.

The decision was made by Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, although the military leadership expressed concerns regarding this move, which could lead to further tension and deterioration to the already escalated security condition. The siege will take effect at midnight, this coming Tuesday, October 3rd and will remain in effect until Saturday evening, October 14th.

On the internal level, The Palestinian Authority (PA), represented by PM Rami Hamdallah, arrived in Gaza Monday afternoon, through Erez checkpoint, for an official welcome and made optimistic statements in regard to a national reconciliation, after 10 years of division between the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The cabinet is scheduled to hold its first meeting in Gaza on Tuesday morning after which it will assume its official duty as the government in charge of the Gaza Strip.

The reconciliation was facilitated three weeks ago when Hamas, the defacto ruling party in the Strip since 2007, dissolved the administrative committee it had established in March to run Gaza affairs, and agreed to turn over power to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority, but the movementâ€™s armed wing remains the dominant power in the Palestinian enclave of two million people.

