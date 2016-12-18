Palestine Today 12 27 2016

The Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers abducted, overnight and at dawn Tuesday, eleven Palestinians from their homes in different parts of the occupied West Bank.

The Ramallah office of the PPS said the soldiers stormed and searched many homes in the district, and abducted five Palestinians.

The soldiers also invaded Qabatia town, south of Jenin, and abducted four men after invading their homes and searching them. In Hebron, in the southern part of the West Bank, the soldiers also searched homes and abducted two Palestinians,

Staying in Hebron area, Israeli troops demolished on Tuesday a water tank used for agriculture at the town of Idna near Hebron.

According to local sources, Israeli troops and bulldozers invaded the town and demolished a water tank and farming hut owned by local farmer Moussa Faraj-allah.

Faraj-allah had an open case regarding his water tank and structure at the Israeli court since 2011, he noted that Tuesday demolishing was done by the army without court approval or prior notice.

Elsewhere, Israeli army bulldozers and tanks invaded on Tuesday morning border areas near Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip.

Local farmers were forced out of their lands close to the invasion. bulldozers destroyed farm lands and left, local sources reported.

And thatâ€™s all for today from the IMEMC News; this was the Tuesday, December, 27, 2016, news round-up from the Occupied Palestinian Territories.