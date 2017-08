Palestinian Government Offices Raided by Israeli Forces

4:19 AM

Israeli forces, on Thursday, raided and searched a number of Palestinian government offices in Hebron’s old town district, Palestinian security sources told WAFA.

They said that forces raided offices for the ministries of interior, justice and labor.

The soldiers also searched a number of Palestinian homes in the same area, they said, without giving any reason for the search.

Last week, soldiers had raided a government inspection office in Hebron and seized its contents.

(PNN archive image)