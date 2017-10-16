Israeli forces continued with systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) for the week of 26 October – 01 November, 2017.
A Palestinian civilian was shot dead and his sister was wounded by Israeli settlers, northwest of Ramallah, while 12 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
Shooting:
During the reporting period, on 31 October 2017, Israeli settlers shot dead a Palestinian civilian and wounded his sister in the West Bank. Meanwhile, Israeli forces killed 12 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children. Six of them, including a child, were wounded in the West Bank while the other 6, including 3 children, were wounded in the Gaza Strip. In the Gaza Strip, Israeli naval forces continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Sea.
In the West Bank, on 31 October 2017, a Palestinian civilian was killed and his sister was wounded after Israeli settlers stationed at the entrance to “Halmish” settlement established on the lands of al-Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, opened fire at their. Israeli forces claimed that the car driven by the Palestinian “sped up towards the soldiers at the entrance to the settlement, so they thought that the driver intended to carry out a run-over attack. They opened fire at the car, wounding those inside.” An eyewitness said to PCHR’s fieldworker that settlers opened fire at the car and only an Israeli military jeep arrived at the crime scene. A videotape obtained by the fieldworker showed someone speaking with the Palestinian wounded man before he died as he emphasized the Israeli soldiers ordered him to stop but he sped up far away.
During the reporting period, in addition to the abovementioned wounded woman, Israeli forces wounded 6 Palestinian civilians, including a children, 4 of the civilians were wounded in Qalendia Refugee Camp, north of occupied Jerusalem.
On 30 October 2017, a cleaner was wounded when Israeli forces moved into Jenin Refugee camp, west of Jenin, to carry out an arrest campaign. On the same day, 4 Palestinian civilians were wounded when a group of Israeli undercover units “Mosta’rebin” dressed like Palestinian civilians moved into Qalendia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem to carry out an arrest campaign as well, and arrested one of the wounded persons. On 01 November 2017, a 17-year-old child from Nablus was hit with a bullet to his waist when Israeli forces moved into the city and its suburbs to secure the entrance of dozens of buses carrying settlers to “Joseph’s Tomb.”
In the Gaza Strip, the border areas witnessed protests agains the unjust closure imposed on the Gaza population. Israeli forces used force against the protestors, and the shooting to disperse those protests resulted in the injury of 6 civilians, including 3 children. Five of them, including 3 children, were wounded in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip while the sixth was wounded in the eastern side of al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip.
As part of the Israeli attacks against Palestinian fishermen offshore, on 26 October 2017, Israeli gunboats chased the fishing boats and sporadically opened fire at them in the north-western Beit Lahia. Neither damage nor casualties were reported.
Incursions:
During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 52 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank while they conducted 7 incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 70 Palestinian civilians, including 9 children and 3 women; one of whom a journalist. Twelve of the arrestees, including 2 women, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs.
On 26 October 2017, Israeli forces blew up an abandoned house in ‘Iraq al-Ras area, southeast of ‘Aqraba village, southeast of Nablus, without identifying the reasons. The 120-square-meter house belonged to the heirs of late Rajeh Hamed Bani Jaber and was abandoned by its residents in 2012 after Israeli forces expelled them and declared the area as a closed military zone.
As part of the Israeli forces’ maltreatment against Palestinian civilians during the house raids, on 28 October 2017, Israeli forces raided a house belonging to Yosri Zaytoun (39) from Khelet Hadour area in the southern area in Hebron. During that, the Israeli soldiers attacked Yosri, his mother Badi’ah (70) and his wife. As a result, he sustained bruises and wounds in his face, hands and feet. He was threatened of filing a complaint and later released.
On 01 November 2017, the family of Malek Shaher Hejah (23) from Kenar neighbourhood in Dura, southwest of Hebron, lost 350-gram jewellery after Israeli forces raided and searched the family house after locking the family members in one room.
In the Gaza Strip on 27 October 2017, Israeli forces moved 100 meters into the eastern side of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. They levelled and combed the lands along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel and later redeployed along the fence.
Measures to Make a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem
As part of house demolitions and notices, on 28 October 2017, Israeli municipality crews accompanied with a military force moved into al-Bustan neighbourhood in Silwan village, south of Jerusalem’s Old City, and handed owners of houses in the village administrative demolition notices under the pretext of non-licensing.
On 30 October 2017, upon a decision by the Israeli municipality, Israeli forces dismantled a sit-in tent established by residents of Silwan village in al-Bustan neighborhood, south of Jerusalem’s Old City, claiming “it is illegal” while the residents re-established it after being dismantled.
Settlement Activities and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian Civilians and their property:
On 30 October 2017, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Isharah area, north of Salfit, to stop the municipality’s rehabilitation works in the area. They threatened the municipality council to confiscate the municipality bulldozers in case the bulldozers continued to work in the area under the pretext that the area is within Area C, which is under the Israeli control according to the 1993 Oslo Accords.
On 31 October 2017, Israeli forces demolished a stone-cutting workshop in Barta;ah village, southwest of jenin, under the pretext of building without a license. The workshop belonged to Nour al-Deen Jaradat and was established in an area within the Palestinian control. JAradt had a building license from the Paelstinian Authoruty, but the Israeli forces ignored it and demolished the workshop on the cutting machines inside the 200-square-meter barrack. They also levelled a 1-dunum land surrounding the workshop. Jaradat estimated his losses to around 700,000 shekels.
As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property, on 28 October 2017, dozens of settlers from “ Karmiel” settlement established on Palestinian lands confiscated from Kherbet Um al-Kheir, east of Yata, south of Hebron, attacked with stones the residents of al-Kherbeh living in tents adjacent to the settlement fence and insulted them. All of that happened under the Israeli soldiers’ very eyes and while civilians were in a panic.
On 29 October 2017, a group of settlers from “Karnei Shomron” settlement, east of Qalqilya, uprooted 40 olive trees from lands belonging to heirs of late Subhi ‘Abdul Raziq ‘Eid, west of Jeenasafout village.
Restrictions on movement:
Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.
The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.
In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.
Palestinian Civilian Killed and His Sister Wounded after Settlers Open Fire at them, Northwest of Ramallah:
Palestinian civilian was killed and his sister was wounded after Israeli settlers stationed at the entrance to “Halmish” settlement established on al-Nabi Salah lands, northwest of Ramallah, opened fire at their car.
According to investigations conducted by the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) and eyewitnesses, at approximately 09:30 on Tuesday, 31 October 2017, Mohamed Abdullah Ali Mousa (26), from Deir Balout village, west of Salfit, was driving his car with an Israeli registration plate. Mohamed was along with his sister Latifa (33), heading to Ramallah. The car arrived at the iron gate established at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village. The Israeli forces stationed there ordered Mohamed to stop as it seems they suspected the car. Mohamed sped up towards the intersection of “Halmish” settlement entrance, which is 200 meters away from the entrance. When Mohamed drove the car away from the intersection, an Israeli settler fired live bullets, which penetrated the car’s windshield. As a result, Mohamed was hit with a live bullet which entered his chest from the right side and exited the waist. Mohamed was then taken by an Israeli ambulance to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva City in Israel. Few Minutes later, Israeli doctors at the hospital declared his death. Moreover, Latifa was hit with a live bullet to the left shoulder and then taken to Istishari Arab Hospital in al-Rihan suburb, north of Ramallah, to receive medical treatment. Doctors at the hospital classified her wounds as moderate. Furthermore, the car sustained damage after being hit with 4 live bullets.
Israeli forces claimed that the car driven by Mousa “was speeding up towards the soldiers stationed at the entrance to the abovementioned settlement, so they thought that Mousa attempted to carry out a run-over attack. Therefore, the soldiers opened fire at the car and wounded those inside.” An eyewitness confirmed to PCHR’s fieldworker that following this, an Israeli military vehicle arrived at the crime scene. PCHR’s fieldworker was able to obtain a videotape showing an ambulance crew speaking to Mousa who confirmed that the Israeli soldiers ordered him to stop, but he sped up moving away.
Demonstrations in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities
West Bank:
Gaza Strip:
(PCHR keeps the names of the wounded civilian)
The wounded civilians were identified as:
Maltreatment at Military Checkpoints:
“At approximately 16:30 on Friday, 27 October 2017, Othman was on his way back from Qalqiliyia after he attended a wedding for a relative there. When Othman arrived at the eastern entrance to the City, an Israeli soldier stopped him and searched his vehicle. He asked him where he is from, and he answered him. The soldier said: so you are from ‘Azoun!! Open the trunk. When my son went to open it, the soldier came and stepped on his feet with his boots, causing pain in his foot that prevented him from walking. Although He used two crutches, the pain remained. We then took him to Dr. Darwish Hospital, where he underwent X-ray that showed he sustained bruises to the feet.”
Arrests at Military Checkpoints:
Efforts to Create Jewish majority
Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:
Israeli forces’ attacks:
At approximately 09:00 on Monday, 30 October 2017, Israeli forces moved into Salfit and raided al-‘Ashara area from the northern side. The Israeli forces threatened the municipality council to confiscate all bulldozers belonging to the municipality if they continue their works in the area, under the pretext that they are located in Area (C), which is under the Israeli control according to the 1993 Oslo Accords.
Fathi ‘Alqam from Salfit Municipality staff said to PCHR’s fieldworker that,
”On Thursday, 26 October 2017, a force of Israeli soldiers arrived at al-‘Ashara area prevented a bulldozer driver from working. The driver was detained while being shackled for 15 minutes and raising his hands up because he works in the area classified as (C) adjacent to the fence surrounding the settlements. On Saturday, 28 October 2017, civilians contacted us to tell us that an Israeli force came to stop the bulldozers from working. We contacted the Palestinian Liaison and then went with the Palestinian liaison officers to the area, where we met with the Israeli liaison officers and civil administration officers, who informed us that we were not allowed to work in that area at all. On Monday, 30 October 2017, the Palestinian liaison contacted us to inform us that the Israeli Liaison called and told them that they will head to the area in order to confiscate all the bulldozers working there, forcing us to stop working in the area and stop the whole project.”
At approximately 05:30 on Tuesday, 31 October 2017, Israeli forces accompanied with a bulldozer moved into Barta’a village, southwest of Jenin. They then stationed at the entrance to the village. The bulldozer then demolished a stone-cutting workshop, under the pretext of non-licensing. The workshop belongs to Nour al-Deen Mahmoud Adeeb Jaradat from Jenin. It should be noted that the workshop is located with the area under the Palestinian Authority’s control, and Jaradat have a license from the Palestinian Authority, but the Israeli forces do not recognize it. The workshop was destroyed along with 3 stone-cutting machines. The machines were in a 200-square-meter barrack. The Israeli forces also leveled a dunum around the workshop. Jaradat estimated his losses at more than NIS 700,000.
Israeli settlers’ attacks:
On Friday late night, 28 October 2017, dozens of Israeli settlers from “Karmiel” settlement in Kherbit Um al-Khair, east of Yatta village, south of Hebron, threw stones at the Khirbah residents, who live in the tents adjacent to the settlement’s fence. They also cursed the residents under the Israeli forces’ very eyes while civilians were in a panic. The Israeli settlers previously ordered the residents to demolish the ten, which established near the settlement’s security fence to prevent the settlement expansion, for which the settlers repeatedly attempt to expel the Kherbah residents. The Israeli authorities also build new buildings and apartments in the above-mentioned settlement in the uninhabited lands, preventing al-Kherbah residents from approaching with their sheep or camping in the area. Over the past years, Khirbet has witnessed the demolition of residential rooms and tents under the pretext of non-licensing.
At approximately 09:00 on Sunday, 29 October 2017, a group of Israeli settlers from “Karni Shomron” settlement, east of Qalqiliyia, uprooted about 40 olive trees from lands belonging to the heirs of late Subhi Abdel Razek ‘Eid, known as al-Harika al-Gharbiya area, west of Jeensafut village. It should be noted that the Israeli settlers previously burnt the trees in the abovementioned lands few months ago and there is a case pending in the Beit El Court, which issued a decision after considering the case that the two parties (the plaintiff and defendant) should stop working in the lands until the issuance of the final decision in favor of one of them. Abed al-Salam Subhi Abed al-Razek ‘Eid said to PCHR’s fieldworker that,
“At approximately 09:00 on Sunday, 29 October 2017, we received a phone call from our relatives who told us that the Israeli settlers started working in al-Harika al-Gharbiya area. Few minutes later, we went to the area to find the Israeli forces along with settlers there while the Israeli bulldozers were uprooting the olive trees, which the settlers previously burnt. When the olive trees started to get green again, the Israeli settlers uprooted them. We tried to approach to prevent the bulldozers from uprooting the trees, but the settlers threatened to kill us. One of them said: “If anyone approached, he will be shot and killed, so we went back without being able to do anything. All of this happened under the Israeli forces’ very eyes were in the area as well. The number of the uprooted trees is 40.”
Recommendations to the International Community
PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 10 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.
