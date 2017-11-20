PPS: “Israeli Soldiers Abduct 21 Palestinians, Including Children, In The West Bank”

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers abducted, Monday, 21 Palestinians, including children, in the occupied West Bank, including in occupied East Jerusalem, during extensive military invasions and searches of homes.

The PPS office in Bethlehem said the soldiers invaded homes in al-Khader town, south of the city, and abducted four children, identified as Ahmad Mahmoud Saleh, 13, Yazan Abdul-Rahim al-Masri, 13, Mohammad Mahmoud Mousa, 15, and Mohammad Saud Sbeih, 15.

In Ramallah, in central West Bank, the soldiers abducted Bilal Ali al-‘Anani, 24, Yousef Jamal al-Ashqar, 25, Islam Lafah and Jaber Ahmad Mizhir.

In Hebron, in southern West Bank, the soldiers abducted Dia’ Sarahna, 23, Rezeq Rajoub and his son Ahmad Rajoub.

In Jenin, in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted Ahmad Nidal Abu Farha and Mahmoud Omar Abu Farha.

In Nablus, also in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted Ahmad ‘Ayed Qitt, 21, and Abdul-Hafith Ramzi Yousef, 17.

Another Palestinian, identified as Mohammad Yousef al-Barri, 20, was abducted by the soldiers in Tulkarem, in northern West Bank.

In occupied Jerusalem, the soldiers abducted Mohammad Arafat Abu al-Hamam, Arafat Abu al-Hamam, his sons, Amer and Shadi, in addition to Mohammad Abdul-Mon’em al-A’war, 19, from Abu Tayeh neighborhood in Silwan.

The soldiers later released Arafat and his sons Shadi and Amer, and decided to send Mohammad Abdul-Mon’em al-A’war and Mohammad Arafat Abu al-Hamam to court next Sunday.