Settlers Provoke Worshippers at Al Aqsa Mosque

9:12 PM

Dozens of extremist settlers, on Sunday morning, stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque from Mughrabi gate, guarded by Israeli occupation forces and police.

Al Ray sources said that dozens of settlers stormed the mosque courtyards in batches, since the morning hours, accompanied by rabbis, who gave explanations about the alleged temple.

Settlers stormed the courtyards provocatively, taking pictures of several places.

Colonial Israeli settlers raid al-Aqsa courtyards almost daily, to impose the reality of temporal and spatial division of the mosque, and Judaizing East Jerusalem.

Archive IMEMC posts —Â Israeli Media: Preparations for Construction of 3rd Temple to Begin

Rabbi Lau: 3rd Temple Can be Built Without Destroying Al Aqsa