Soldiers Abduct A Fateh Official Near Ramallah, And A Woman Near Hebron

9:42 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Monday evening, a political leader of Fateh movement in Ramallah, in central West Bank, and a woman from Yatta, south of Hebron, in the southern part of the West Bank.

The soldiers invaded and searched many homes in Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah, and abducted Majd Deif Tamimi, after detaining him, along with many other Palestinians, for several hours at the main entrance of the village.

The latest abduction and detentions are part of a series of invasions into the village, which have recently witnessed a serious escalation.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Roqâ€™a area, in Yatta town, south of Hebron, searched many homes, and abducted a woman, identified as Khadija Jibreel al-â€˜Amour, 30.

The soldiers also illegally confiscated approximately 30.000 Shekels from her home.