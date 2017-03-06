Soldiers Abduct For Palestinians In Jerusalem And Bethlehem

September 10, 2017 5:01 PM IMEMC News Bethlehem, Hebron, Israeli attacks, News Report, West Bank 0
10 Sep
5:01 PM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Sunday at dawn, several homes in the West Bank governorates of Jerusalem and Bethlehem, and abducted four Palestinians.

The Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said the soldiers abducted three Palestinians in various parts of the city.

They have been identified as Ahmad Abu Thiab, Nasrallah Abu Thiab and Mahmoud Khaled Mansour.

In Bethlehem, the soldiers invaded the al-Khader town, south of the city, and abducted Jihad Omar as-Seer, 19, after breaking into his home and searching it.

In related news, the soldiers invaded the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and several nearby towns, broke into and searched many homes and abducted one Palestinian.

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

«

IMEMC News

Related Articles

Soldiers Abduct For Palestinians In Jerusalem And Bethlehem

Army Abducts A Palestinian Near Hebron

Israeli Soldiers Confiscate Vehicles Near Tubas

Palestinians raise money to send to Houston Hurricane Relief