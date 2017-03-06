Soldiers Abduct For Palestinians In Jerusalem And Bethlehem

5:01 PM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Sunday at dawn, several homes in the West Bank governorates of Jerusalem and Bethlehem, and abducted four Palestinians.

The Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said the soldiers abducted three Palestinians in various parts of the city.

They have been identified as Ahmad Abu Thiab, Nasrallah Abu Thiab and Mahmoud Khaled Mansour.

In Bethlehem, the soldiers invaded the al-Khader town, south of the city, and abducted Jihad Omar as-Seer, 19, after breaking into his home and searching it.

In related news, the soldiers invaded the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and several nearby towns, broke into and searched many homes and abducted one Palestinian.