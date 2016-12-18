Trump Aides Met with Mossad

4:51 AM

Senior officials from Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, two weeks ago, made a covert visit to Washington D.C. and met with U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security aides in order to coordinate their policies on a range of Middle East issues, Ha’aretz daily newspaper reported Sunday.

According to the report, which cited an unnamed senior official in Jerusalem, Mossad chief Yossi Cohen and Israel’s acting National Security Adviser Jacob Nagel met with U.S. National Security Adviser General Michael Flynn and other officials two days before Trump’s January 20 inauguration.

During the visit, U.S. and Israeli officials reportedly exchanged information and discussed various Middle East affairs, including Iran, Syria, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed to Ha’aretz that Cohen and Nagel visited Washington and met with Flynn, without providing further details.

Trump is scheduled to welcome Netanyahu to the White House on February 15, PNN further reports..

Since Trump became president, Israel has announced approval to build over 6,000 new settlement units in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

