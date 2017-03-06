102 Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Courtyard

22 Aug
9:50 PM

102 settlers stormed the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday morning, via the Moroccan Gate, with intensive presence of Israeli police.

According to Jerusalemite sources, the settlers stormed the courtyard in groups, and in a provocative way.

The source added, according to Al Ray, that a group of students and devotees resisted them.

Al-Aqsa mosque is continuously stormed by armed settlers amid restrictions imposed on prayers.

 

Al-Aqsa MosqueÂ is the third holiest site in Islam and is also venerated as Judaismâ€™s most holy place. Disputes surrounding visitation to the site have historically flared tensions in the occupied Palestinian territory.

In 2003, the Israeli government unilaterally decided â€” despite the objections of the Islamic Endowments Department â€” to allow non-Muslim visitors into the complex.

Since then, under increasingly right-wing Israeli governments, extremist Jewish settlers have been allowed into the site in ever greater numbers â€” usually protected by Israeli security forces â€” while Palestinian access to the site has become increasingly restricted.

Archive IMEMC posts â€”Â Israeli Media: Preparations for Construction of 3rd Temple to Begin

Rabbi Lau: 3rd Temple Can be Built Without Destroying Al Aqsa

