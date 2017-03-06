102 settlers stormed the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday morning, via the Moroccan Gate, with intensive presence of Israeli police.
According to Jerusalemite sources, the settlers stormed the courtyard in groups, and in a provocative way.
The source added, according to Al Ray, that a group of students and devotees resisted them.
Al-Aqsa mosque is continuously stormed by armed settlers amid restrictions imposed on prayers.
Al-Aqsa MosqueÂ is the third holiest site in Islam and is also venerated as Judaismâ€™s most holy place. Disputes surrounding visitation to the site have historically flared tensions in the occupied Palestinian territory.
In 2003, the Israeli government unilaterally decided â€” despite the objections of the Islamic Endowments Department â€” to allow non-Muslim visitors into the complex.
Since then, under increasingly right-wing Israeli governments, extremist Jewish settlers have been allowed into the site in ever greater numbers â€” usually protected by Israeli security forces â€” while Palestinian access to the site has become increasingly restricted.
