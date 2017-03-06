Palestine Today 07 12 2017

Soldiers Abduct Three Palestinians, Install Surveillance Cameras, Near Jerusalem

11:18 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Thursday at dawn, two young Palestinian men from Qalandia refugee camp, and one in Anata town, north and northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, and installed surveillance cameras overlooking several key areas in Hizma town, east of Jerusalem.

The soldiers invaded and ransacked many homes in Qalandia, interrogated several Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards, and abducted Bilal Sami and Abdullah Abdul-Rahman.

Furthermore, several army jeeps invaded Salam area, in Anata town, also searched many homes, and abducted a young man, identified as Samer Joulani.

The soldiers also invaded the ar-Ram town, north of Jerusalem, and closed several roads with military roadblocks, and withdrew later without abducting any Palestinian, or searching homes.

Also at dawn, the soldiers invaded the al-â€˜Arroub refugee camp, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, searched many homes and abducted three Palestinians.