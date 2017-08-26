On Saturday evening, hundreds Of Palestinians participated in the funeral ceremony of Aseel Tareq Abu â€˜Oun, 8, who was killed after being rammed by an Israeli settlerâ€™s car, in Furush Beit Dajan area, east of the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

The funeral procession took off from Rafidia Hospital, in Nablus, heading towards Jabaâ€™ town, southwest of Jenin, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The mourners marched denouncing the fatal incident, and said that the child was killed due to Israelâ€™s illegal colonialist activities, especially since Israeli â€˜settlementsâ€™ are illegally built on Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank, and are the sources of violence and oppression against the Palestinian people, as many colonist settlers recklessly drive while passing through, or near, Palestinian communities, without any regard to the lives native inhabitants.

Aseel Abu â€˜Oun was from Jabaâ€™ town, south of Jenin, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

Updated From:

8-year-old Palestinian Girl Dies after Being Hit by Settler Car





An 8-year-old Palestinian girl was killed on Saturday after being struck by an Israeli vehicle in the Nablus district of the northern occupied West Bank, according to Israeli sources.

According to Israeli police spokeswoman Luba al-Samri, the child was hit around noon on Route 90 in the Jordan Valley area of the West Bank, whileÂ Palestinian medical sources said that the girl was run over by an Israeli settler’s vehicle near the Furush Beit Dajan village, in theÂ Nablus district.

Maan further reports that a crew from Israelâ€™s Magen David Adom national emergency service arrived at the scene and evacuated the girl to the hospital, according to al-Samri. However, the girl was pronounced dead on arrival.

Palestinian medical sources later identified the child as Aseel Tareq Abu ‘Oun from the village of Jaba’, in the northern West Bank district of Jenin.

It remained unclear whether the driver had fled or remained at the scene.

A spokesperson for Magen David Adom Israeli medical services was not immediately available for comment.

Incidents involvingÂ Israeli settlers hitting PalestiniansÂ in the occupied Palestinian territory are a relatively regular occurrence, and are usually treated by Israeli security forces as accidents, even in cases when witnesses claim the car ramming were deliberate.