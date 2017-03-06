Abbas to Meet with Macron

8:45 PM

President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to visit France later this week and meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as Palestine’s ambassador to Jordan, Attallah Khairi. The declared purpose of the meeting is to continue the international Mideast peace conference.

WAFA reported, according to the PNN, that Abbas is expected to travel to Ethiopia on Sunday, for the African Union Summit scheduled for Monday and, then, on Tuesday, he will be expected to travel on to Addis Ababa.

Thereafter, Abbas will make his trip to France for a meeting with French president Macron to congratulate him on his election, and to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East political process.

Abbas is expected to have a discussion with Macron on the resolutions of the international Mideast peace conference. The conference was hosted by France’s former President Francois Hollande before his departure on the 14th of May, 2017.

After concluding this visit, Abbas will travel on to Tunisia, where he will meet with Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi and other officials, it was added.

“President Mahmoud Abbas is exerting intensive political and diplomatic efforts aimed at mobilizing international support for the Palestinian position aimed at halting Israeli practices in the Palestinian territories, foremost of which is the accelerated settlement activity considered the most dangerous for the future of the peace process and security and stability in the region,” Khairi said.

Khairi further adds that these efforts “aim at creating the conditions for the resumption of Palestinian-Israeli negotiations on the basis of the Arab peace initiative and the principle of a two-state solution“.

