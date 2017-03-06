Army Abducts A Palestinian Near Jenin, Attacks Family Of Slain Palestinian In Hebron

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Friday at dawn, a young Palestinian man in â€˜Aneen village, west of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and attacked the family of a slain Palestinian in Hebron, in southern West Bank.

Media sources in Jenin said the soldiers invaded â€˜Aneen village, before searching homes, and abducted a young man, identified as Abdul-Karim Mustafa Ghazeel, 19.

In Hebron, the soldiers invaded Qeizoon area, in Hebron city, and broke into the family home of Basel Seder, who was killed on October 14, 2015, in occupied East Jerusalem, in addition to invading his grandfatherâ€™s home and homes belonging to his relatives.

The soldiers forced the families (approximately 30 persons) out of their homes, and rounded them in one home, before searching and ransacking their properties.